First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

