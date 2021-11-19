First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.96 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

