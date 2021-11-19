First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 15,964 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

