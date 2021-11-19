First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $482.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $494.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

