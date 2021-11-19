First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

