First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 5,344 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

