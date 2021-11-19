First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $3,005.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,843.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.