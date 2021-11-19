First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 680 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $438,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $225.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

