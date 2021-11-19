First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

