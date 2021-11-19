First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter.

FAM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,857. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

