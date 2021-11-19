First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 55,749 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 111,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

