First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.18. 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.