First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.12. Approximately 29,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.