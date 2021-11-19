First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.94 and last traded at $88.94. Approximately 5,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.