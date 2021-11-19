First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.63 and last traded at $60.25. 5,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 22,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

