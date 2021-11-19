First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading 2.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $80.84. 420,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 549,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

