First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $51.14. 828,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 856,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.