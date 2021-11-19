First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 369,650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

