First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.42. 956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.