First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.08. 2,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFIX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000.

