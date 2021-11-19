First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lifted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.