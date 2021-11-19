First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

First United has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

First United stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. First United has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

