First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FUSB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70.
First US Bancshares Company Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.
