First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First US Bancshares worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

