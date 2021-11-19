First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MYFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

