First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MYFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
First Western Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.