First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Critical Review

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Western Financial and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.58%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.42 $24.53 million $2.89 10.89 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.38 $16.78 million $1.37 12.20

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

