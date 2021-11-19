FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.19

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,440,014 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.19.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.