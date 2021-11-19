FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.19

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,440,014 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.19.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

