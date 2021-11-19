Flow Market Capitalization Tops $4.05 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $190.70 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00022180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 311,855,353 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.