Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.06% of Flowers Foods worth $54,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $26.69 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

