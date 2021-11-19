Fluity Price Tops $0.0116 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Fluity has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $399,747.97 and approximately $113.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.71 or 0.07322522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.80 or 1.00188081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,536,486 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

