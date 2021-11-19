FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,488.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $59,488.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

