Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $460.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 9679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,547.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,420.49. The firm has a market cap of £925.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

