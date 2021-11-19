Font (FONT) Reaches Market Cap of $862,220.56

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Font has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003019 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a total market capitalization of $862,220.56 and approximately $78,873.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

