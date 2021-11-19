Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.53-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 261,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,055. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

