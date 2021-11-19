Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

NYSE:FL traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 463,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

