Formation Fi (FORM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $761,945.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

