Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $75,815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after purchasing an additional 241,283 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $343.51 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.