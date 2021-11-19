Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4248 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. 537,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.