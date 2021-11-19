Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

