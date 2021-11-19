Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 845,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.