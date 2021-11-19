Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 125,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,216. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

