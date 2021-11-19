Founders Capital Management Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.91. 78,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $406.54. The company has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

