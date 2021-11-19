Founders Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,133. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

