Founders Capital Management Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 801,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

