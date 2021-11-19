Founders Capital Management Sells 1,749 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.38. 200,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

