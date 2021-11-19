Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. FOX has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

