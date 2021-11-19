Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 0.7%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 631 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.