Frax 1-Day Volume Tops $58.13 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $58.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,059,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

