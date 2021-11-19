Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FREQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

