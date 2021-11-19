Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.37 ($80.43).

FME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($91.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FME opened at €56.46 ($66.42) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €72.28 ($85.04). The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €60.27 and a 200-day moving average of €65.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

