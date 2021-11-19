Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.06

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 87988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

